Thailand Takes up BIMSTEC Chairmanship
BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) – Thailand takes up BIMSTEC chairmanship and commits to advance BIMSTEC cooperation toward prosperity, resilience and robustness, and openness.
Following the 5th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with leaders and representatives of BIMSTEC member countries, attended the handover ceremony of BIMSTEC chairmanship.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
