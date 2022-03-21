March 21, 2022

Prayut at Work on His Birthday

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia. Photo: kremlin.ru.




BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was at work as usual on his 68th birthday anniversary, advising well-wishers to only sending him cards and vases of flowers.

Before his arrival at Government House, Gen Prayut reportedly welcomed Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda at his residence in the 1st Infantry Regiment. Observers assumed Gen Anupong was there to extend his birthday wishes.

