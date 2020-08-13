Prayut attends HM Queen Mother’s birthday celebrations





BANGKOK (NNT) – Agencies across the country today held ceremonies to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s birthday today, with central events held by the government in Bangkok.

The Prime Minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, today presided over a prayer service and alms giving ceremony to 89 Buddhist monks, celebrating the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s birthday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

