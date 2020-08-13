August 13, 2020

Thailand News

Fire in Si Racha restaurant causes nearly a dozen to flee

Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).


Si Racha – At 4:30 PM yesterday the Si-Racha Police station received a fire notice at a restaurant in Sriracha Nakorn Soi 6 along with rescue staff from the Sawang Prateepthammasathan rescue service.

The three story restaurant, named as the Krua Tawan restaurant, was burning when fire fighters and rescue services arrived. Additionally, a noodle shop next door had also suffered damage and the fire was in danger of spreading to the Super Bar nearby.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

