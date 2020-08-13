Three new COVID-19 cases returnees from Singapore, India

Three new COVID-19 cases returnees from Singapore, India1 min read
The government on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Singapore and India, raising the total to 3,359.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the returnee from Singapore was a construction worker aged 53. He arrived on Friday and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. He tested positive on Tuesday but was asymptomatic.
