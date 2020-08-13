August 13, 2020

Three new COVID-19 cases returnees from Singapore, India

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign. Photo: Kazuhiro Nakamura / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The government on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Singapore and India, raising the total to 3,359.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the returnee from Singapore was a construction worker aged 53. He arrived on Friday and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. He tested positive on Tuesday but was asymptomatic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

