Three new COVID-19 cases returnees from Singapore, India





The government on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Singapore and India, raising the total to 3,359.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the returnee from Singapore was a construction worker aged 53. He arrived on Friday and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. He tested positive on Tuesday but was asymptomatic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

