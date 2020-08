KANCHANABURI: An unidentified man was found hanged in the forest behind Nam Tok railway station in Sai Yok district of this western border province on Tuesday.

Police, a doctor from Sai Yok Hospital and rescuers from a local charity foundation walked about 1 kilometre into the forest behind the railway station after the discovery was reported about 4.10pm.

