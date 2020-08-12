August 12, 2020

Student union defiant as Monday’s protest raises concerns of political violence

Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.


A defiant Thammasat University student union is maintaining that the views expressed during the protest rally at the university’s Rangsit campus on Monday night, including allegedly improper references to the Monarchy, are legitimate and in line with the Thai Constitution and international rules regarding political rights.

In an undated statement, the union voiced sympathy for the university’s administrators and urged them not to bow to pressure for them to take responsibility for any alleged transgressions during the protest, and to stand firm on the principles of democracy and righteousness.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

