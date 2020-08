PHUKET: Firefighters have successfully contained a fire that broke out earlier this morning (Aug 8) at the Phulin Resort in Karon.

The alarm was raised at approximately 8:55 am this morning when smoke was seen coming from a window on the first floor of the resort, located at Soi Patak 18, Patak Rd in Karon subdistrict.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

