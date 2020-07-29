July 29, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Mother and child survive early morning house fire in Pattaya area

1 min read
47 mins ago TN
A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.


Banglamung – A mother and her young son survived an early morning house fire after her son cried out in alarm to wake her today.

Fire fighters were notified of the blaze at 3:00 AM at a home in the Nongprue area. Fire fighters, emergency responders and The Pattaya News arrived at the house which was already ablaze. A crowd of bystanders, including the home residents, were standing outside in a panic.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Mother and child survive early morning house fire in Pattaya area 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Motorbike taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight behind Pattaya school

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Creamatorium explosion in Pattaya likely caused due to gas leak

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Peaceful Anti-Government protests come to Chonburi

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Candle Lit for His Majesty the King’s 68th Birthday

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cambodian monks arrested in Samut Prakan for illegal entry

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Returnee from US becomes new COVID-19 case in state quarantine

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Orders Probe into Red Bull Heir’s Hit-and-Run Case

44 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close