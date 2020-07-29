Mother and child survive early morning house fire in Pattaya area

Mother and child survive early morning house fire in Pattaya area1 min read
Banglamung – A mother and her young son survived an early morning house fire after her son cried out in alarm to wake her today.
Fire fighters were notified of the blaze at 3:00 AM at a home in the Nongprue area. Fire fighters, emergency responders and The Pattaya News arrived at the house which was already ablaze. A crowd of bystanders, including the home residents, were standing outside in a panic.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News