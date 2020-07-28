July 28, 2020

Prayut leads central alms giving ceremony celebrating HM King’s birthday

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). Photo: The Public Relation Department of Thailand (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).


BANGKOK (NNT) – Celebrations and events are being held throughout today to celebrate the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday. The government has held some central events in Bangkok led by the Prime Minister, since this morning.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by his wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha, presided over the alms giving ceremony celebrating the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok this morning.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

