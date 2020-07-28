Two new coronavirus cases recorded among soldiers returning from Hawaii

Two new coronavirus cases recorded among soldiers returning from Hawaii1 min read
Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday) among Thai troops who returned from a training course in Hawaii last week.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the new infections are among 151 Thai troops who arrived in Thailand on July 22nd, adding that ten of them were classified as PUIs (patients under investigation) upon their arrival, including six who were symptomatic.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World