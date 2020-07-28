Two new coronavirus cases recorded among soldiers returning from Hawaii





Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday) among Thai troops who returned from a training course in Hawaii last week.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the new infections are among 151 Thai troops who arrived in Thailand on July 22nd, adding that ten of them were classified as PUIs (patients under investigation) upon their arrival, including six who were symptomatic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



