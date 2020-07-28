July 28, 2020

Two new coronavirus cases recorded among soldiers returning from Hawaii

Medical staff wearing a blue face mask and glasses

Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday) among Thai troops who returned from a training course in Hawaii last week.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the new infections are among 151 Thai troops who arrived in Thailand on July 22nd, adding that ten of them were classified as PUIs (patients under investigation) upon their arrival, including six who were symptomatic.

By Thai PBS World

