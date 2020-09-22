Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat in Surin Islands





PHUKET: Divers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based in Phuket yesterday (Sept 21) recovered the body of a captain from his sunken fishing boat in the Surin Islands national park.

The Third Area Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) received a report from Khuraburi port officials in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, at about 9pm on Saturday night (Sept 19) notifying them that a boat had sunk in storm conditions within the marine national park.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

