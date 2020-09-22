September 22, 2020

Bangkok nightclub raided last night, venue closed

Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bars in Nana Plaza adult entertainment complex in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.


Bangkok – Palang Pracharath’s Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka, along with Bangkok City officials, raided an entertainment venue called ‘Peak’ in the Lak Si district of Bangkok last night, September 21, after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding an unlawful assembly at the place.

Upon entering, fifty youngsters, with many being under the legal Thailand drinking age of 20 years old, were found visiting and enjoying the nightclub, ignoring social distancing, mask wearing, limits on number of people gathering and other health regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

