Bangkok nightclub raided last night, venue closed





Bangkok – Palang Pracharath’s Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka, along with Bangkok City officials, raided an entertainment venue called ‘Peak’ in the Lak Si district of Bangkok last night, September 21, after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding an unlawful assembly at the place.

Upon entering, fifty youngsters, with many being under the legal Thailand drinking age of 20 years old, were found visiting and enjoying the nightclub, ignoring social distancing, mask wearing, limits on number of people gathering and other health regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

