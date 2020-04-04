Sat. Apr 4th, 2020

Man Reportedly Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Kills Two, Wounds Seven in France Stabbings

Renault Trafic from French riot units

Renault Trafic from French riot units known as Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A man in south-east France attacked several people with a knife on Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources said.

One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital, according to AFP.

The attack took place at a shopping center and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.

In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

