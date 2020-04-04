Man Reportedly Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Kills Two, Wounds Seven in France Stabbings

Man Reportedly Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Kills Two, Wounds Seven in France Stabbings1 min read
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A man in south-east France attacked several people with a knife on Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources said.
One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital, according to AFP.
The attack took place at a shopping center and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.
In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.
Full story: tasnimnews.com
Tasnim News Agency