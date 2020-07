BURI RAM: Police were deployed to keep the peace at Nang Rong Hospital after three people injured during a fight between rival youth gangs were admitted for treatment late on Monday night.

The fight began shortly before midnight at a restaurant in Nang Rong district, about 50 kilometres south of Buri Ram city.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts