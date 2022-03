Local transmission of Covid-19 has soared in Hua Hin, while most other districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan province are reporting fewer cases.

The resort district registered 272 confirmed new cases on Sunday, a jump from only 44 on Saturday. The district of Thap Sakae also reported a sharp rise, from only one on Saturday to 25.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts