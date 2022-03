A gold shop near the street food vendors' stalls in a market. Photo: Alessandro Caproni / PxHere.









A man armed with a knife robbed a gold shop in a Lotus’s shopping mall in Samut Sakhon and made off with gold ornaments worth almost 700,000 baht on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the Bangkok Golds shop in the Mahachai branch of Lotus’s in Khlong Khru of Muang district at around 9.30am, said police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

