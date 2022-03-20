Thailand-Malaysia border to reopen in April 1st

Betong checkpoint in Yala, near the Thai-Malaysian border. Image: Fannykong.









The Satun border between Thailand and Malaysia will reopen on April 1 to all cross-border traffic, local media have announced.

The reopening comes after two years of closure due to restrictive measures by COVID-19.

Officials from both countries met Saturday to discuss preventive measures against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, prior to activating the checkpoint.

This news comes after Thailand announced that it will eliminate pre-departure RT-PCR testing requirements for international arrivals as of April 1.

He said the government's decision to reopen the borders on April 1 was eagerly awaited by all parties, especially those affected by the pandemic.https://t.co/mZuAwoe8Wq #theSun #thesundaily #Malaysia #Thailand — theSun (@theSundaily) March 20, 2022

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Management in Thailand indicated that more entry points will also be opened under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes.

The entry points include the Surat Thani seaport for registered Thai vessels and crews, as well as Hat Yai, Songkhla, Krabi and Surat Thani airports.

Other Southeast Asian countries also announced this week that they will relax border restrictions.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





