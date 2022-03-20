March 20, 2022

Will Thailand’s new chemical castration penalty stop sexual reoffenders?

Thai girls on the street

Thai girls on the street in Bangkok. Photo: akira535 (Pixabay).




Thailand is poised to pass a law that allows the chemical castration of sex criminals in a bid to stop them from reoffending.

The “Violence-Related Reoffending Prevention Bill” was proposed by the Justice Ministry and has already sailed through three readings in the House of Representatives.

After winning overwhelming support from MPs, this more punitive approach to sex offenses is now being reviewed by the Senate.

Chemical castration is not a new form of punishment. It has been used in South Korea, Pakistan, Poland, and at least eight states in the US. Other countries – including Norway, Denmark, and Germany – have opted for surgical castration of serious sexual criminals.

By Thai PBS World

