December 19, 2021

No pardons for corruption, drug trafficking, rape-murder convictions: Survey

Old Women's Prison in Chiang Mai

Old Women's Prison in Chiang Mai. Photo: drburtoni / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Most respondents to recent NIDA Poll do not agree with the granting of pardons to convicted corrupt politicians or officials, rapist-murders, drug traffickers or those convicted of other serious crimes.

Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) conducted telephone interviews, from December 13th to 15th, to gauge the opinions of 1,317 people, in various occupations and of different educational backgrounds, concerning the controversial Royal pardon proposed for to many convicts, including those imprisoned for corruption, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

