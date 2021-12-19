December 19, 2021

Public Health Ministry threatens ban on fairs over COVID risk

7 hours ago TN
Fair in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand

Fair in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand. Photo: Alessandro Caproni / Pxhere. CC BY 2.0.




The Public Health Ministry issued a stern warning on Sunday that all fairs and other events held throughout the country may be banned if organisers lower their guard against Covid-19.

Permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said all activities with large crowds of people must be held in line with the strict measures to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus approved by the provincial communicable disease committee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

