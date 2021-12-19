Public Health Ministry threatens ban on fairs over COVID risk









The Public Health Ministry issued a stern warning on Sunday that all fairs and other events held throughout the country may be banned if organisers lower their guard against Covid-19.

Permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said all activities with large crowds of people must be held in line with the strict measures to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus approved by the provincial communicable disease committee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

