Soldier on patrol dead after plunge off cliff in Tak









One soldier died and another was seriously injured after falling from a high cliff at Doi Montha in Tak while on duty patrolling the border for drug traffickers on Sunday.

Deputy army spokesman Col Sirichan Ngathong said soldiers from the Naresuan Force have been deployed recently to search for illegal migrants on Doi Montha mountain in Ban Huai Mai Hang in Mae Sot district. While on patrol, two fell off the cliff at about 2am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

