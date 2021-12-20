December 20, 2021

Soldier on patrol dead after plunge off cliff in Tak

32 mins ago TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Village on the Ping River in Tak Province. Photo: PumpkinSky. CC BY-SA 4.0.




One soldier died and another was seriously injured after falling from a high cliff at Doi Montha in Tak while on duty patrolling the border for drug traffickers on Sunday.

Deputy army spokesman Col Sirichan Ngathong said soldiers from the Naresuan Force have been deployed recently to search for illegal migrants on Doi Montha mountain in Ban Huai Mai Hang in Mae Sot district. While on patrol, two fell off the cliff at about 2am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Village near a lake in Laos

Earthquake in Laos felt in many parts of Thailand Monday morning

20 mins ago TN
Karen village in Thailand

Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand

3 days ago TN
Village of the Karen hilltribe in northern Thailand

Reinforcements sent to Myanmar camp in Tak where riot erupted

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand to Cancel Test & Go After Detecting 63 Omicron Cases

8 mins ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

63 Omicron COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thailand, first local transmission confirmed

12 mins ago TN
The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

7 Thais Returning From Mecca Test Positive For Omicron

18 mins ago TN
Village near a lake in Laos

Earthquake in Laos felt in many parts of Thailand Monday morning

20 mins ago TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Soldier on patrol dead after plunge off cliff in Tak

32 mins ago TN