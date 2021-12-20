Earthquake in Laos felt in many parts of Thailand Monday morning
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Lao PDR at 4.06am local time, with its epicentre at a depth of about 10 kilometres, was reported by the Earthquake Observation Division of Thailand’s Meteorological Department this morning (Monday).
It said that this significant seismic event was located about 20 kilometres to the southeast of Ban Nam Chang in Khun Nan sub-district in Chaloem Phrakiat district of Thailand’s northern province of Nan.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World