December 20, 2021

Earthquake in Laos felt in many parts of Thailand Monday morning

22 mins ago TN
Village near a lake in Laos

A village near a lake in Laos. Photo: DEZALB (Pixabay).




A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Lao PDR at 4.06am local time, with its epicentre at a depth of about 10 kilometres, was reported by the Earthquake Observation Division of Thailand’s Meteorological Department this morning (Monday).

It said that this significant seismic event was located about 20 kilometres to the southeast of Ban Nam Chang in Khun Nan sub-district in Chaloem Phrakiat district of Thailand’s northern province of Nan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Soldier on patrol dead after plunge off cliff in Tak

34 mins ago TN
Karen village in Thailand

Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand

3 days ago TN
Village of the Karen hilltribe in northern Thailand

Reinforcements sent to Myanmar camp in Tak where riot erupted

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand to Cancel Test & Go After Detecting 63 Omicron Cases

10 mins ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

63 Omicron COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thailand, first local transmission confirmed

14 mins ago TN
The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

7 Thais Returning From Mecca Test Positive For Omicron

20 mins ago TN
Village near a lake in Laos

Earthquake in Laos felt in many parts of Thailand Monday morning

22 mins ago TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Soldier on patrol dead after plunge off cliff in Tak

34 mins ago TN