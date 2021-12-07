7 Thais Returning From Mecca Test Positive For Omicron









NONTHABURI, Dec 20 (TNA) – Seven hajj pilgrims tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia and they have been admitted to a treatment system.

Preeda Chueaphudee, advisor to the country’s Muslim spiritual leader Chularatchamontri, said the Omicron cases were among the 31 Thai pilgrims who had left for Saudi Arabia on Dec 1 for a 15-day-long pilgrimage. They then had a fever and possibly contracted the disease during the activity that gathered hundreds of thousands of pilgrims worldwide, he said.

