63 Omicron COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thailand, first local transmission confirmed









Thailand has confirmed a total of 63 Omicron cases to date, with more cases awaiting confirmation, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Most of the confirmed and initially detected cases are arrivals from abroad, but there is also one case of a Thai female case who is Thailand’s first local transmission, as her husband is a pilot who contracted the virus overseas.

Anutin also revealed that travel measures may be readjusted. Based on initial discussions, all arrivals may have to go through quarantine again, with the cancellation of the Test & Go scheme. The “sandbox” scheme will remain in place. Such measures will have to be proposed to the CCSA first.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

