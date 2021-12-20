December 20, 2021

Thailand to Cancel Test & Go After Detecting 63 Omicron Cases

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the detection of 63 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with another 20 cases still awaiting confirmation. Preparations are currently underway to cancel the Test & Go program. The announcement comes amid moves to accelerate booster vaccinations, especially for people who received two Sinovac doses.

Minister Anutin said during an interview that policies have been handed to both the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health and the director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) for the probable cancellation of the Test & Go scheme at this time and a return to the Sandbox and ASQ programs. These proposals will be presented at the next meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
