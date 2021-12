SURAT THANI: Two British nationals and one Belgian who recently arrived on Koh Samui were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the provincial health office said on Monday.

They were the first Omicron cases detected in Surat Thani, the province that includes the resort island.

