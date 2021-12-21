Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Says

Investigation of the crash site of MH-17 by Dutch and Australian police officers.. Photo: Ministerie van Defensie - Ministry of Defence (Netherlands).









The investigators involved in the MH17 case did not find any other weapons that could have downed the plane other than the Buk missile system, Dutch Prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam crashed on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine, where the government was waging a war against the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbass region. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics have blamed each other for the incident.

The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) since most of the passengers on board were citizens of the Netherlands. The JIT claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, which Moscow denies.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Evgeny Mikhaylov

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





