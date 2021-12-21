December 21, 2021

Mother arrested in Bangkok over young son’s torture-death by her lover

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A woman has been arrested on charges of allowing her new lover to force her 8-year-old son to drink his own urine and then whipping him to death.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police apprehended Yuwadee Akkhathai, 31, at the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation on Phahon Yothin Road in Lat Yao district of Bangkok on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Expressway in central Bangkok

Three killed in Bang Kapi expressway crash

3 days ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

Prayut launches prototype 5G hospital at Siriraj

4 days ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Excessive PM2.5 dust covering 23 areas in and around Bangkok

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Suvarnabhumi Airport Gate D5.

Thailand restores its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors from December 21

32 mins ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Government to Acquire COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

53 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Mother arrested in Bangkok over young son’s torture-death by her lover

2 hours ago TN
Investigation of the crash site of MH-17

Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Says

2 hours ago TN
Aircraft ready for take-off at Koh Samui Airport

Omicron found in 3 foreign arrivals on Koh Samui

20 hours ago TN