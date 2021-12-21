Mother arrested in Bangkok over young son’s torture-death by her lover
A woman has been arrested on charges of allowing her new lover to force her 8-year-old son to drink his own urine and then whipping him to death.
Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police apprehended Yuwadee Akkhathai, 31, at the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation on Phahon Yothin Road in Lat Yao district of Bangkok on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!