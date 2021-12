BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – The government is ready to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer for 5 million children after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for children aged 5-11.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the FDA endorsed the use of Pfizer’s Comirnaty Vaccine for children aged 5-11 in addition to its administration for people aged 12 years and more.

TNA

TNA

