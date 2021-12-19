Thai Team Wins Space Business Idea Contest Using Satellites to Pinpoint Forest Fires
BANGKOK (NNT) – A team from Thailand has won an international space business contest, using satellites and mobile networks to pinpoint the location of forest fires and provide support to firefighters in the area.
Dr. Damrongrit Niammuad, deputy director of Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), revealed that Team EcoSpace from Thailand won the S-Booster 2021 competition held on December 17 in Japan.
