British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022









BANGKOK: It has been confirmed that British Airways has suspended all direct flights from the UK to Bangkok until October 2022.

The decision came after a sharp decline in the demand for travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours had been circulating on various online forums for the past week and it was officially confirmed by the airline yesterday (Dec 17).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

