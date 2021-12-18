British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022
BANGKOK: It has been confirmed that British Airways has suspended all direct flights from the UK to Bangkok until October 2022.
The decision came after a sharp decline in the demand for travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours had been circulating on various online forums for the past week and it was officially confirmed by the airline yesterday (Dec 17).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
