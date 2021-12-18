December 18, 2021

British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022

27 seconds ago TN
British Airways Boeing 747-400 landing at London Heathrow Airport

British Airways Boeing 747-400 landing at London Heathrow Airport, England. Photo: Adrian Pingstone.




BANGKOK: It has been confirmed that British Airways has suspended all direct flights from the UK to Bangkok until October 2022.

The decision came after a sharp decline in the demand for travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours had been circulating on various online forums for the past week and it was officially confirmed by the airline yesterday (Dec 17).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

