Famous monk Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto to swap robe for politics









Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto, a well-known monk preacher, says he will leave the monkhood on Dec 29 while declaring he has an interest in becoming a spokesman for a political party.

Phra Maha Sompong said his decision to leave the Buddhist monkhood was not over a monastic issue. One of the reasons that he wanted to leave was that he has already felt rich in his heart from Buddhist teaching and now wanted to take care of his mother, among other things.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





