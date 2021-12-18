Krabi Prison Riot Put under Control
KRABI, Dec 17 (TNA) – Officials have brought under control the riot that erupted at the Krabi prison late last night when inmates demanded that the prisoners who were infected with COVID-19 be treated outside their jail.
The riot started at about 10pm when 400 inmates tried to burn their cells and break down walls while demanding the isolation of about 300 infected prisoners.
TNA
