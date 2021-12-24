December 18, 2021

24 dead in suspected arson attack in Japan

Osaka city in Japan lights up at night. Photo: Pedro Szekely / flickr.




There are 24 confirmed dead after a fire broke out in a psychiatric clinic in an eight-story multiple tenant building in Osaka, Japan, according to local media. Police are investigating arson as the possible cause.

A fire consumed the building – which houses a mental health clinic, among other businesses – near the busy Kitashinchi train station on Friday. Photos show the windows of the fourth floor broken and burned.

One local paper, citing police sources, suggested that an elderly man entered the building holding a bag which leaked flammable liquid. The liquid ignited, causing the fire.

Full story: rt.com

RT

