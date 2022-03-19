March 19, 2022

Thailand drops pre-departure RT-PCR tests for overseas arrivals

2 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.




The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has agreed to cancel the requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR tests for international arrivals, effective from April 1st, and is to allow some celebrations to take place during the Songkran festival in mid-April, according to CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The move is part of the gradual easing of restrictions in an attempt to revive the country’s vital tourism sector, although the CCSA also decided to extend the enforcement of the emergency situation announcement for the 17th time, from April 1st until May 31st.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

