March 19, 2022

Songkran Festival Allowed with Some Restrictions

2 hours ago TN
Songkran Festival

Songkran Festival at Thai Buddhist temple. Photo: Jan / flickr.




BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed water splashing activities during the Songkran festival only at specific areas, adjusted COVID-19 control zones and extended the state of emergency for disease control purposes for two months.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center reduced the number of COVID-19 control zones from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and increased the number of close-surveillance zones from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. It also raised the number of tourism pilot zones from eight provinces to 10 provinces.

