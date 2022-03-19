Government to Launch Big Data Portal for Healthcare Facilities
BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies are now cooperating on digital transformation to improve public health and medical services. The campaign will include the establishment of a centralized system where patient information can be stored and shared between facilities.
The National Reform Committee on Public Health recently joined hands with 12 government agencies to improve the quality of healthcare services through the implementation of digital technologies, in a ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!