March 19, 2022

Government to Launch Big Data Portal for Healthcare Facilities

2 hours ago
Bumrungrad International Hospital, founded in 1980 in Bangkok

Bumrungrad International Hospital, founded in 1980 in Bangkok. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies are now cooperating on digital transformation to improve public health and medical services. The campaign will include the establishment of a centralized system where patient information can be stored and shared between facilities.

The National Reform Committee on Public Health recently joined hands with 12 government agencies to improve the quality of healthcare services through the implementation of digital technologies, in a ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

