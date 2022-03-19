Bangkok-bound bus overturns in Korat, six hurt
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Six passengers were injured when a Bangkok-bound interprovincial passenger bus overturned in Non Sung district in the early hours of Saturday.
The Bangkok-Mukdahan bus overturned at kilometre markers 189 and 190 on Mittraphap Road when police arrived at the scene, said a police officer on duty at Non Sung police station. He received a report of the incident at 2.10am on Saturday.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
