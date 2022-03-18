Government Expresses Readiness to Handle Deltacron, Any COVID Variants
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is prepared to handle any Covid-19 variants including the newly emerged Deltacron variant.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has disclosed that the ministry has prepared the required medical equipment, medicines, and vaccine to combat any Covid-19 mutations. This includes the Deltacron variant that the World Health Organization (WHO) is actively monitoring. He emphasized that preventive measures remain effective as long as people strictly adhere to the ministry’s regulations.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
