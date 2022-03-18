Government Expresses Readiness to Handle Deltacron, Any COVID Variants

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is prepared to handle any Covid-19 variants including the newly emerged Deltacron variant.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has disclosed that the ministry has prepared the required medical equipment, medicines, and vaccine to combat any Covid-19 mutations. This includes the Deltacron variant that the World Health Organization (WHO) is actively monitoring. He emphasized that preventive measures remain effective as long as people strictly adhere to the ministry’s regulations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





