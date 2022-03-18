Thai AirAsia to Operate Flights to 7 Asian Nations









BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – Thai AirAsia will fly on 18 routes to seven countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia next month as COVID-19 situations are improving.

Its chief executive Santisuk Klonghchaiya said that in April and May Thai AirAsia would operate flights to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, India and the Maldives as COVID-19 situations were improving, more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and oil prices tended to be stable due to positive progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

