March 18, 2022

Thai AirAsia to Operate Flights to 7 Asian Nations

12 mins ago TN
Thai AirAsia Airbus A320-216

Thai AirAsia HS-ABW Airbus A320-216. Photo: Andrew Thomas.




BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – Thai AirAsia will fly on 18 routes to seven countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia next month as COVID-19 situations are improving.

Its chief executive Santisuk Klonghchaiya said that in April and May Thai AirAsia would operate flights to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, India and the Maldives as COVID-19 situations were improving, more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and oil prices tended to be stable due to positive progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

