March 11, 2022

TAT to Ease Travel Regulations In Line With New COVID-19 Policies

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – As the government prepares to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease in July, authorities are seeking to ease travel restrictions in tandem with the policy in the hopes of attracting more tourists to Thailand.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the TAT may cut its revenue and arrival target for 2022 as a result of the Russian-Ukraine crisis, which has resulted in an increase in inflation and oil costs. The agency will wait until the end of this month before providing a new tourism forecast for this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

