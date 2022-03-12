Gold Prices Fluctuate on Ukraine Crisis
BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – The president of the Gold Traders Association warns of greatly fluctuating gold prices this week and recommends close watch on Russia-Ukraine negotiations.
Jitti Tangsitpakdi, president of the association, said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued to cause gold price fluctuations. As negotiations between both countries seemed to develop positively, local gold prices plunged by 500 baht per baht-weight. However, the prices would change repeatedly in one day, he said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
