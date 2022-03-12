Former deputy police chief son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand. Photo: @beambiim Twitter.









A Pakistani refugee was killed when a sports car driven by the son of a former deputy national police chief crashed into his motorcycle early Saturday, police said.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by Pornmet Songmetta, son of Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, crashed into the Yamaha Fino motorcycle driven by Waseem Ahmad near the Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, around 1am, said Pol Capt Thamnong Montha, deputy inspector at the Samrae police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





