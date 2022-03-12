March 12, 2022

Former deputy police chief son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

2 hours ago TN
The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand. Photo: @beambiim Twitter.




A Pakistani refugee was killed when a sports car driven by the son of a former deputy national police chief crashed into his motorcycle early Saturday, police said.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by Pornmet Songmetta, son of Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, crashed into the Yamaha Fino motorcycle driven by Waseem Ahmad near the Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, around 1am, said Pol Capt Thamnong Montha, deputy inspector at the Samrae police station.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

