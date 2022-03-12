Former deputy police chief son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed
A Pakistani refugee was killed when a sports car driven by the son of a former deputy national police chief crashed into his motorcycle early Saturday, police said.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by Pornmet Songmetta, son of Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, crashed into the Yamaha Fino motorcycle driven by Waseem Ahmad near the Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, around 1am, said Pol Capt Thamnong Montha, deputy inspector at the Samrae police station.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
