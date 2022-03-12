March 12, 2022

Mother of Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ seeks second autopsy by Central Institute of Forensic Science

Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.




The mother of the late Thai TV actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo” and her lawyer went to the investigative division of the First Region Provincial Police Bureau today (Saturday) to demand a second autopsy, to be performed by the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic Science.

The lawyer, Kritsana Sriboonpimsuey, told the media that the Nida’s mother, Panida Sirayuthyothin, wants another autopsy, but was not sure that the police would agree, as he urged the media help support her wish.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

