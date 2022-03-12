Mother of Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ seeks second autopsy by Central Institute of Forensic Science
The mother of the late Thai TV actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo” and her lawyer went to the investigative division of the First Region Provincial Police Bureau today (Saturday) to demand a second autopsy, to be performed by the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic Science.
The lawyer, Kritsana Sriboonpimsuey, told the media that the Nida’s mother, Panida Sirayuthyothin, wants another autopsy, but was not sure that the police would agree, as he urged the media help support her wish.
By Thai PBS World
