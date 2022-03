NAKHON PHANOM: Tourists thronged a sandy beach on an island in the Mekong River on Saturday, generating hundreds of thousands of baht a day at the attraction in That Phanom district.

Had Hae beach, in tambon Nam Kam of this northeastern province, became accessible to tourists last month after the level of the Mekong River fell.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

