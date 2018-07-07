7 districts of Nakhon Phanom declared flood disaster zone





The disaster prevention and mitigation centre of the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom has declared seven districts a flood disaster zone as water in the Mekong River has continued to rise.

The seven districts are Tha Uthen, Phon Sawan, That Phanom, Renu Nakhon, Pla Pak, Muang and Ban Phaeng.

By Thai PBS

