Historic Temple Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom flooded as Thai river overflows
7 districts of Nakhon Phanom declared flood disaster zone

By TN / July 28, 2018

The disaster prevention and mitigation centre of the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom has declared seven districts a flood disaster zone as water in the Mekong River has continued to rise.

The seven districts are Tha Uthen, Phon Sawan, That Phanom, Renu Nakhon, Pla Pak, Muang and Ban Phaeng.

