Heavy rain in some parts of Thailand





BANGKOK, 28th July 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned of rising waves and winds in the South, and heavy rain in upper parts of Thailand.

Until 31st July, a low pressure system will linger over the Gulf of Tonkin, bringing heavy rain to some parts of the North and the Northeast. Meanwhile, in the region of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, a southwesterly monsoon of average force is getting stronger. These factors are causing rain to increase in the Southern, Central, and Eastern Regions, with heavy rain in some areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article