Heavy rain in some parts of Thailand

BANGKOK, 28th July 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned of rising waves and winds in the South, and heavy rain in upper parts of Thailand.
Until 31st July, a low pressure system will linger over the Gulf of Tonkin, bringing heavy rain to some parts of the North and the Northeast. Meanwhile, in the region of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, a southwesterly monsoon of average force is getting stronger. These factors are causing rain to increase in the Southern, Central, and Eastern Regions, with heavy rain in some areas.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
