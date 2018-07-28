People around the marvel at eclipse of the century





Stargazers around the world this morning watched the spectacular event as the moon turned “blood red” in a total lunar eclipse for an hour and 43 minutes — the longest of the century.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) this morning unveiled images of the eclipse taken from the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in the southern province of Songkhla.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

