Full moon and people
News

People around the marvel at eclipse of the century

By TN / July 28, 2018

Stargazers around the world this morning watched the spectacular event as the moon turned “blood red” in a total lunar eclipse for an hour and 43 minutes — the longest of the century.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) this morning unveiled images of the eclipse taken from the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in the southern province of Songkhla.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

