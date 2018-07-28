Microcar collection showcased to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary

Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn
July 28, 2018

BANGKOK, 27th July 2018 (NNT) – Bangkok City Hall is persuading the general public and foreign visitors to view a microcar exhibition currently held as part of the celebration of His Majesty King Rama X’s birthday anniversary.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakontee Pattiyakul presided over the opening ceremony of the microcar exhibition held to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary on 28 July 2018.

