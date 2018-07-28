Microcar collection showcased to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary





BANGKOK, 27th July 2018 (NNT) – Bangkok City Hall is persuading the general public and foreign visitors to view a microcar exhibition currently held as part of the celebration of His Majesty King Rama X’s birthday anniversary.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakontee Pattiyakul presided over the opening ceremony of the microcar exhibition held to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary on 28 July 2018.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

